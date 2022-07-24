Dia Mirza shares video of son Avyaan spending a happy Sunday in his nursery. See here

Dia Mirza has shared a cute video of her son Avyaan. It shows Avyaan selecting a book about animals to read in his colourful nursery. Avyaan looked lovingly at his mom as Dia filmed him. (Also read: Fan calls Taimur Ali Khan ‘most confident star kid')

In the video, Avyaan wore a mint green onesie. He check out his stack of books and chose a big one about animals. The room is decorated beautifully with animal decals on a wall and wood flooring. Avyaan getting some reading in.

Dia got hitched to Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event in Mumbai in February 2021. The couple welcomed their son Avyaan in May of the same year. Avyaan was born premature and had to spend some days in the NICU. On his first birthday, Dia shared a long note about Avyaan.

“Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life-saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90days and finally sent home to us with a stoma,” she wrote. She added how he had to go through another surgery. “After you had gained strength and the weight you went back to hospital for a 2nd surgery that lasted four and half hours. The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us," her note read. Dia added that instead of 21 days, Avyaan came home in just nine days.

Dia has been shooting for Tarun Dudeja's Dhak Dhak alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Dia will also be seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Bheed.

