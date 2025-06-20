Diana Penty opens up about 12-year live-in relationship with boyfriend Harsh Sagar: ‘In my head I'm married’

Actor Diana Penty recently shared rare insights into her long-standing relationship with partner, diamond merchant Harsh Sagar, revealing why the couple isn’t rushing into marriage despite being together for over a decade. (Also read: With Aishwarya Rai in Cannes, Abhishek Bachchan steps out for dinner with mom Jaya and Diana Penty. See pics) Diana Penty opened up about her 12-year-long relationship with Harsh Sagar.

Diana reveals about 12-year relationship

In a candid interview with Hauterrfly, Diana addressed the subject of marriage, saying that while they’re open to the idea, there’s no urgency to make it official.

“Yes, I am not single. I will not go on a rooftop and shout about it, but my partner and I have been together for 12 years, and we’ve known each other for 22 years, which is half of my life. So even though I am not married, in my head I am. It’s the same thing because you’re respecting the relationship in the same way," the actor said.

The Cocktail star added that their families are supportive and not putting any pressure on them to tie the knot, prioritising their happiness over formalities.

“Both our families are very chill, and they respect what we have. Their priority is our happiness. It’s not like we don’t like the concept of marriage, but we live together, have a dog together, everybody knows we are together, so there’s no rush. It’s pretty much like being married, just that it’s not on paper, and it makes no difference to me or him,” she added.

About Diana Penty projects

Diana made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the hit romantic comedy Cocktail, starring alongside Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Since then, she’s built a diverse filmography with films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Azaad, and Chhaava

Diana is currently sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in Detective Sherdil, which released on Zee 5 on 20 June. Written by Sagar Bajaj, Ravi Chhabriya, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is Ali's second collaboration with Diljit after Jogi. Detective Sherdil features an ensemble cast, including Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Vyas, and Banita Sandhu.