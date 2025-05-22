With Aishwarya Rai in Cannes, Abhishek Bachchan steps out for dinner with mom Jaya and Diana Penty. See pics

Aishwarya and Abhishek's separate night outs

Aishwarya owned the red carpet on Wednesday, while Abhishek and Diana were spotted enjoying an evening with Jaya in Mumbai. Several pictures of the actors during the outing have emerged on social media.

Mumbai-based photographer Yogen Shah took to Instagram to share pictures of Abhishek and Diana arriving at a restaurant in Mumbai for dinner. In another set of images, Diana, Abhishek and Jaya were spotted leaving the restaurant with other family members and friends.

For the dinner outing, Jaya kept it elegant in a simple green suit, while Diana went for a casual chic look in blue denim and a black strapless tank top. Abhishek complemented them with a relaxed vibe in a black shirt.

Aishwarya stuns in saree at Cannes

On Wednesday, Aishwarya walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor wore a custom Manish Malhotra sari richly embellished with traditional Indian jewellery for the premiere of The History of Sound.

For her 22nd appearance at the festival, Aishwarya opted for a classic white handwoven kadwa Banarasi sari, reimagined with a couture gown silhouette and a handwoven tissue drape. The ivory and gold ensemble boasted a long, sheer train with exquisite gold embroidery and sequin work that flowed like a dupatta, lending a dramatic touch to the overall look.

The sari featured handwoven brocade motifs and hand-embroidered zari detailing in real chandi extending over the fabric. What truly captured attention was the deep red sindoor. Aishwarya walked the red carpet as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris.