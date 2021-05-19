Diana Penty to help provide financial support to individuals amid Covid-19: 'Together we can make a difference'

Actor and model Diana Penty has stepped forward to collaborate with Ketto India to extend financial support for those affected by Covid-19.

For many battling Covid-19, the treatment and hospitalisation is a huge financial burden. With no help on the horizon, many are turning to crowdfunding to help ease the burden. With the initiative called 'Every Life Matters', Diana will help bring awareness and provide relief and financial support to Covid-19 patients.

Diana will use her social media to highlight individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment and also support the Covid-19 heroes across the country.

Taking to her social media handle, the actor shared a video along with a heartfelt caption.

She said, "Over the last few weeks, there have been countless individuals and organizations that have rallied to help their fellow citizens as we face the devastating effects of the 2nd wave of this pandemic. Seeing these individuals in action, doing such inspiring work is heartwarming and I feel we need to do our best to support them in whatever way we can. Which is why I have partnered with @kettoindia to start the #EveryLifeMatters initiative."

"Through this initiative, we plan to raise funds to help individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment, and also provide support to amplify the work of the countless Covid heroes out there who are doing their level best to help. I urge you all to help in whatever way you can because together we can make a difference," she further added.

Diana was also at the helm of The Khaki Project last year, providing Mumbai's police force with Covid-19 safety kits such as masks, sanitisers and more.

In the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases, many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others have come forward to help aid people crippled by the pandemic across the country.

Many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.