Bhumi Pednekar shares pic with her dad on birth anniversary: 'Love you, miss you every living second of our lives'

Bhumi Pednekar with her father Satish Pednekar in a throwback picture from her childhood.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 08:33 PM IST

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday shared a childhood throwback picture, remembering her late father Satish Pednekar on his birth anniversary. She also wrote an emotional note with it.

Sharing it, she wrote, "Happy birthday papa. Now more than ever I feel you with us in everything that we have been doing. Your generosity, empathy, kindness and teachings are our guidance in these times. Love you and miss you every living second of our lives. #SatishPednekar."


The post garnered likes and comments from several of her industry colleagues including Dia Mirza, Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Patralekha and many others.

In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in India, Bhumi had been working with volunteers to collect resources for the patients across the nation. She was herself diagnosed with the virus in April this year.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher among others have come forward to help people crippled by the pandemic.

Also read: Raj Kundra lauds Shilpa Shetty for ‘holding fort’ as family recovers from Covid-19, deepfakes them into Suicide Squad

Many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, and Mira Rajput have also been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller Durgamati, will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht in the pipeline.


