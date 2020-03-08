Diana Penty compares herself to mom’s old picture, fans think they look identical

bollywood

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 14:08 IST

Actor Diana Penty had shared an impressive new picture of herself. She compared her looks with her mother’s throwback photo and everyone thinks they look like sisters.

“The OG!! I’d like to believe I got it from my mama #NoreenPenty #InternationalWomensDay,” Diana captioned her post on Twitter. In the pictures, both the ladies are seen sitting on chairs, showing off their long legs.

One fan commented, “Who’s Diana btw? Left one or right?” Another writer, “You’re carbon copy of your Mom!!” A comment read, “Ya you definitely got it from your Moma. That grace & elegance. So classy.”

Diana was first seen in Cocktail with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. She then worked in Happy Bhag Jayegi and other films. She is currently shooting for Shiddat which will release later this year. “It’s an intense love story, which is something I’ve never attempted before. So I’m really looking forward to it. It’s also really special as I’ll be working with the Maddock team again for the first time after Cocktail,” she told IANS in an interview.

“For me, acting is way more challenging because it pushes you to get out of your comfort zone and try new things with each film. I love challenging myself; it’s what keeps me going. So as much as I love my time as a model, I don’t think I’d be able to go back to it full time,” said Penty. She was a model before making a foray into films.

Talking about the best memories of being a model, she said: “Working and modelling in New York was definitely a life changing experience for me. Walking the shows at New York Fashion Week was such a great high. I will never forget those days.”

