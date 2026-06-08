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Did Akshay Kumar charge just 1.8 crore for Welcome To The Jungle? Here's the catch

Fans eagerly await Welcome To The Jungle, featuring Akshay Kumar. The film has reportedly secured ₹120 crore from ancillary rights.

Jun 08, 2026 12:46 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Akshay Kumar fans are eagerly awaiting the actor's next outing, Welcome To The Jungle. The film boasts an ensemble cast packed with A-list stars, with Akshay headlining the franchise. According to a recent report, the film has already recovered a significant portion of its investment ahead of release, thanks to the sale of its ancillary rights. The makers have reportedly secured substantial revenue through OTT, satellite, and audio rights, making the project financially secure even before its theatrical release.

Producers make 120 cr deal

Akshay Kumar in a still from Welcome To The Jungle.(Instagram)

According to a report in Free Press Journal, the makers have reportedly earned around 120 crore through the sale of the film's OTT, satellite, audio, and other ancillary rights. A trade source informed the publication, “As of now, the makers are rumoured to have finalised a deal of around 120 crores from OTT, audio, satellite, etc. They will therefore have to recover a lot less from theatrical income. Welcome is a big franchise. The earlier two films, Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015) have great recall. So, the third part of the franchise is also carrying buzz. Since the secondary rights have already yielded safe numbers, the makers can breathe easy for now.”

The report further states that the strong value of the Welcome brand has played a major role in helping the producers secure lucrative pre-release deals. With the film already generating buzz among audiences, industry insiders remain optimistic about its theatrical prospects as well.

Akshay reduces fee to 1.8 crore

For instance, Dhurandhar producer Jyoti Deshpande recently revealed that both actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar opted for a reduced fixed fee and entered into backend profit-sharing agreements. The arrangement reportedly worked well for all parties involved due to the strong performance of the films associated with the franchise.

“In Dhurandhar, Ranveer came with a smaller fixed fee and a backend deal, and therefore benefited from that arrangement. The same was true for Aditya, who also came in with a smaller fixed fee and a backend. He ended up making a significant upside along with us. That’s how you distribute both the risk and the reward,” Jyoti told ET Digital.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment in the Welcome franchise. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features an extensive ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Urvashi Rautela, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Kiku Sharda, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Sudesh Berry, and Vrihi Kodvara.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy entertainer is slated to release in theatres on June 26.

 
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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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