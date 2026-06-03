Chunnari Chunnari remake creators Akshay & IP react to Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s criticism: His expression comes from…

Varun Dhawan , Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai recently unveiled the much-anticipated recreation of Biwi No 1’s Chunnari Chunnari . Creators Akshay Raheja & IP Singh are quite ecstatic about the response the song has received. “We are getting a lot of love and not just that, for us the blessings of Anu Malik sir, Sameer sir, the original creators is what matters the most to us. So we are just over the moon about it,” IP says, calling their song a “reimagination and not a remix”. Akshay adds, “We are already getting videos of DJs playing it at weddings, at house parties, and it’s not even been a week.”

While the song has found its audience, it also has faced criticism from a section who feel the new song doesn’t live up to the bar of the original. Reacting to the criticism, IP says, “Art is subjective. Some people will like it, some people won’t. In the end, we know that we worked on it from our side with our whole hearts. We tried to honour the essence of the song, and its nostalgia. After a week maybe, they also start to like it.” Akshay adds, “When we work with so many senior artistes like David ji, Kumar ji, Ramesh ji, there has to be some merit that it is a good song, that's why it got selected and released.”

But among the criticism, one important voice is also of the singer of the original song, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and the duo is hoping to get his blessings too soon. “He's a veteran and there's only respect for him from our end. I'm sure he has his point of view, he has his experience, and he has reasons to say whatever he's saying. For us, he is a legend, we have grown up listening to his songs. So, we just hope that sooner or later, he also gives us his blessings because we are kids trying to do something here,” IP says.