At a time when the film industry is increasingly caught in the churn of back-to-back releases, endless announcements, and the pressure to stay constantly visible, actor Mrunal Thakur says she has chosen to step away from the noise in her own way. Mrunal Thakur: I say ‘no’ rather, than do films to stay visible

“As an actor, we are offered many scripts, some we like and want to be a part of, and some that don’t appeal to us. For me, it’s been clear that I don’t want to sign movies just for the sake of it,” she shares.

The 33-year-old, who has had two film releases so far this year; Do Deewane Seher Mein and Dacoit: A Love Story, adds, “I was offered quite a few lovely films, with amazing setups, great teams, and everything in place, but I still said no, because I didn’t feel like I could really contribute much as an actor. As a performer, I want to learn and evolve, and I want to challenge myself. Doing back-to-back films just for the sake of it, and which don’t help me challenge my craft, makes no sense to me.”