Mrunal Thakur: I say ‘no’ rather, than do films to stay visible
The actor reflects on how she now selects films that both make an impact on audiences and challenge her craft
At a time when the film industry is increasingly caught in the churn of back-to-back releases, endless announcements, and the pressure to stay constantly visible, actor Mrunal Thakur says she has chosen to step away from the noise in her own way.
“As an actor, we are offered many scripts, some we like and want to be a part of, and some that don’t appeal to us. For me, it’s been clear that I don’t want to sign movies just for the sake of it,” she shares.
The 33-year-old, who has had two film releases so far this year; Do Deewane Seher Mein and Dacoit: A Love Story, adds, “I was offered quite a few lovely films, with amazing setups, great teams, and everything in place, but I still said no, because I didn’t feel like I could really contribute much as an actor. As a performer, I want to learn and evolve, and I want to challenge myself. Doing back-to-back films just for the sake of it, and which don’t help me challenge my craft, makes no sense to me.”
Mrunal says that, for her, creative satisfaction outweighs the lure of visibility. “That’s why I sometimes choose to do just one film a year. And that is not the case only for Bollywood, but it’s something I follow across cinema,” she shares, adding that the underlying priority for her is the audience: “When people go to the theatres, I want them to feel something when they see me on screen. I want them to connect with the character.”
It is this emphasis on impact that defines her choices. “It’s not about how many films I’m doing. It’s about what I’m doing in that film. You might come to me with a great project, but if I’m not doing anything in it, that doesn’t appeal to me. I would rather take my time and do something meaningful than rush into projects,” she explains.