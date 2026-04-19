Did Deepika Padukone conceal pregnancy at Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s show in March? Fans revisit old concert clip

Deepika Padukone left fans pleasantly surprised on Sunday, April 19, after revealing that she is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple shared the happy update through a heartwarming photo featuring their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test, accompanied by two evil eye emojis. (Also read: When Deepika Padukone said motherhood was the ‘best role’ of her life: ‘It makes you…’ )

Fans revisit Deepika’s past public outings after pregnancy announcement

After Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy, fans revisited her recent Mumbai concert appearance.(Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Soon after the announcement, social media users began revisiting Deepika’s recent outings, with many speculating that she may have already been pregnant during those appearances.

One moment that caught attention was her visit to Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s concert in Mumbai on March 20. Deepika attended the event with Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani, dressed in a graceful Ajrakh kurta set.

One user wrote, “Mere ko laga tha she is pregnant, congratulations Dipveer” (I felt she was pregnant), while another added, “I told you already.” Several others said, “I noticed it back then," and “Yup, I noticed it yesterday,” pointing to earlier appearances and campaigns. Some also commented, “I noticed it in the JioMart ad”, and “Oh!!! now we got it why she covered her dupatta”, while celebratory emojis flooded the section.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The curiosity didn’t stop there. In the days following the concert, Deepika was seen stepping out with Ranveer in relaxed, oversized outfits, including a loose T-shirt and baggy pants. These looks further fuelled speculation, with fans suggesting the signs were visible even then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The curiosity didn’t stop there. In the days following the concert, Deepika was seen stepping out with Ranveer in relaxed, oversized outfits, including a loose T-shirt and baggy pants. These looks further fuelled speculation, with fans suggesting the signs were visible even then. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some also revisited her campaign with JioMart, titled Time aur Paise Dono Bachaye, where she appeared in a red saree alongside Ranveer. According to a section of fans, she may have already been expecting during that shoot as well.

On the work front

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the professional front, Deepika is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat, and is slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026. She will also be seen in Raaka, directed by Atlee and co-starring Allu Arjun.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON