DID L'il Masters: Govinda dances to UP Wala Thumka with 5-year-old contestant, says 'I could never dance like this'

In the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance Little Masters, Govinda will join the show as a guest judge. In a promo shared by Zee TV from the episode, Govinda is seen shaking a leg to his song UP Wala Thumka with five-year-old contestant Aadhyashree. Govinda also compliments her that she danced better than he did. Also Read: DID Li’l Masters: Geeta Kapur falls on her feet at Sonali Bendre's kindness, Mouni Roy gets teary-eyed. Watch

In the clip, Aadhyashree can be seen dancing to Govinda's song UP Wala Thumka from his film Hero No. 1. After her performance, Govinda says, “Aadhyashree tum agar poori hoti toh tum kya karti..Main aisa dance nahi kar paya jaisa aap ismein kar rahi thi. (Aadhyashree I wonder what you would have done if you were a grown-up. I wasn't able to dance this well in the song).”

Last month, when Govinda and Karisma Kapoor appeared on India's Got Talent Season 9, the duo performed to the same song. IGT's judges, actors Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashi enjoyed their performance, while many fans got nostalgic. Also Read: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor dance to their hit song UP Wala Thumka on India's Got Talent, fans say 'purane din yaad aa gaye'

Hero No. 1 was released in 1997. After the film's box office success, it was remade in Telugu as Goppinti Alludu. Govinda and Karisma were one of the most successful on-screen couples in the 90s' and they did several films together. Some of these movies include Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996) and many more.

