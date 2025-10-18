Did PVR Inox favour Ayushmann Khurrana Thamma over Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat? What cinema chain says

Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma are all set to hit the theatres on October 21. Just days ahead of its release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat makers have alleged that the film "isn't receiving equitable consideration in cinemas." The distribution arm of both films is PVR INOX. India Today, citing its sources, reported that PVR INOX is "colluding with its exhibition wing to block out Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat." Thamma has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat by Anshul Garg.

Did Thamma get more screens than Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat?

The controversy is based on advance bookings, as reportedly Thamma got a larger number of screens and show slots. Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat has limited options compared to it. Usually, advance bookings are opened in multiplexes with one screen per property for around four days. Now, PVR INOX has reportedly made an exception for Thamma.

What Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat producer says

Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat producer, Desi Movie Factory's Anshul Garg, told India Today, "In an era where widespread reliance on streaming platforms for financing is prevalent, we have elected to pursue the theatrical route. Despite delivering four commercially successful songs and a highly promising film, it is indeed regrettable that Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat is not receiving equitable consideration in cinemas."

"The film industry is fundamentally driven by dreams and passion -- values that we hold close. Any attempts to deprive us of this aspiration and confine our work to a limited audience are highly inappropriate. We remain hopeful that rational judgment will prevail and that our film will be afforded a fair opportunity,” Anshul added.

PVR Inox responds to allegations

PVR Inox Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani, denying it, said that it's "not true at all", adding that it is "handling very few territories of Thamma as a distributor." It further added that the "major territories are being distributed by Maddock directly". PVR INOX also said that it "is treating both films purely on merit in terms of showcasing" and that it "would love to see both films flourish at the box office."

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Thamma

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri, also stars Sonam Bajwa. The film follows the story of Vikramaditya and Adaa Randhawa, played by Harshvardhan and Sonam, respectively.

Thamma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film follows Ayushmann's Alok, a Delhi-based journalist, who accidentally stumbles upon a different world of vampires, meeting the mysterious Tadaka, played by Rashmika, and a terrifying vampire played by Nawazuddin.