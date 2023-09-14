Did Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies hire anti-piracy agencies to track Jawan piracy?

Despite an anti-piracy plea by the makers, Jawan got leaked across various platforms. In the wake of this issue, Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment hired multiple anti-piracy agencies to track individuals and groups who have been involved in circulating Jawan film online illegally, as per a statement. (Also read: Allu Arjun reviews Jawan, calls it Shah Rukh Khan's 'massiest avatar ever'; he gushes over Pushpa in response)

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan song Zinda Banda.

The production house has also filed a police complaint with police inspector Amar Patil, from Santacruz West, Police Station against people involved in piracy, the statement stated.

"We have already tracked down pirated accounts run by individuals across various platforms, criminal and civil action is being initiated against them for releasing pirated content of the film Jawan. Piracy is a huge issue faced by the film industry at large and undermines the hard work of thousands of people associated with the film. Such acts of illegally recording and leaking, amounts to cheating, theft, and infringement/violation of intellectual property," a source close to the production house said.

The production house has found that "the nature of the pirated content infringement clearly indicates that it was unlawfully accessed and stolen by persons who are distributing the same illegally for monetary gains."

The banner, founded by Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan, shared the appeal on its official X page a day before the release of the pan-India film directed by Atlee.

"Say No to Piracy. Say No to Spoilers. Watching 'JAWAN' in cinemas. If you find any links, please report to copyright@redchillies.com. Book your tickets now," Red Chillies Entertainment said in the post.

Jawan was released in theatres on September 7. Apart from SRK, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film has taken the box office by storm. It has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the ₹600 crore mark at the global box office. It took the film just six days to reach this milestone.

