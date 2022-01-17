Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Did Sidharth Malhotra celebrate his birthday with Kiara Advani? Manish Malhotra shares pics
bollywood

Did Sidharth Malhotra celebrate his birthday with Kiara Advani? Manish Malhotra shares pics

On Sunday, fashion deisgner Manish Malhotra shared a series of pictures from Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash.
Inside Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash.
Published on Jan 17, 2022 02:37 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sidharth Malhotra turned 37 on Sunday. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a series of photos which seemed to have been clicked at the actor's birthday bash.

Manish posted pictures with Sidharth and his alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani on his Instagram Stories. In one picture, Manish was seen posing with Sidharth, he captioned the photo, “Dearest Sidharth Malhotra Happy Birthday. Wish you lots of happiness and love.”

Manish Malhotra wishes Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday.

In another picture, he posed with Kiara. He added heart emojis, as he posted a picture with her. Earlier in the day, Manish had shared photo n other picture, Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, Kaajal Anand, Nitasha Nanda and Pamela Grover were seen with Manish.

RELATED STORIES
Manish Malhotra shares photos from Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash.
Manish Malhotra shares photos from Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash.

Manish also shared a photo with filmmaker Karan Johar and Pamela Grover.

Manish Malhotra shares photos from Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash.

On Sunday, actors Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani and many others wished Sidharth on social media.

Anushka shared a picture of him and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sidharth! Wishing you love and light always." Katrina penned a note for Sidharth, that read, “Happy happy birthday @sidmalhotra may u have all the joy love peace and happiness this year.” While Kiara posted a picture with him and wrote, “Happy, happy birthday dearest one.”

Kiara Advani wished Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram. 

Sidharth was last seen in the film Shershaah, the biopic of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Since the film's release in August, Sidharth received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. He will be seen next in Shantanu Bagchi's directorial Mission Majnu, which will mark actor Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut. 

Read More: Kiara Advani wishes ‘dearest’ Sidharth Malhotra on birthday, he wraps her in his arms in photo. See here

Sidharth also has Karan Johar's Yodha in the pipeline. The film will cast Sidharth, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in lead roles and is slated to release on November 11, 2022. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Indra Kumar's comedy drama Thank God. The film will also feature actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sidharth malhotra kiara advani manish malhotra manish malhotra visit rishi kapoor karan johar
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP