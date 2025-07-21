Did Tara Sutaria just confirm relationship with Veer Pahariya? Calls him ‘mine’ in social media PDA

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria is setting social media on fire with her latest music video Thodi Si Daaru, a collaboration with Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon and singer Shreya Ghoshal. While the video has been making waves for its sultry visuals and Tara’s chemistry with Dhillon, it was her Instagram exchange with rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya that truly stole the spotlight. Speculation about Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's relationship intensified after they were seen vacationing in Capri earlier this month. Now, their social media interactions have fueled dating rumors further.

Tara Sutaria calls Veer Paharia “Mine”

Tara recently posted steamy behind-the-scenes photos with AP Dhillon, wearing a golden, backless halter-neck mini dress with a thigh-high slit, while Dhillon looked suave in a crisp white shirt with a loose bow tie. She captioned the post with romantic lyrics from the song: ‘Tu hi ae chann. Meri raat ae tu.’

Reacting to the post, Veer Pahariya commented, “My,” with a star and red heart emoji. Tara replied, “Mine,” along with an evil eye and red heart — a response that sent the internet into a frenzy and seemingly confirmed their relationship.

A screengrab of Tara Sutaria's comment section of her latest post.

Rumours about Tara and Veer began circulating after her breakup with Aadar Jain. The speculation intensified when the two were spotted leaving the same restaurant separately after what looked like a dinner date. Earlier this month, the duo walked the ramp as showstoppers at a fashion event and reportedly vacationed together in Capri, Italy — posting similar yacht photos on Instagram, further fueling dating rumours.

Tara Sutaria's latest projects

Before Thodi Si Daaru, Tara was seen sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter in the track Pyaar Aata Hai, also sung by Shreya Ghoshal. On the acting front, she was last seen in Apurva, alongside Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav, now streaming on JioCinema. While she was initially linked to Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Tara later confirmed she's not part of the project.