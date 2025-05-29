Has Tara Sutaria moved on with Sky Force star Veer Pahariya after Aadar Jain? Netizens say ‘if they get married…’

Bollywood celebrities usually keep their relationship status low-key, hiding it from the public eye. But every now and then a star couple proudly walks around hand-in-hand, serving as a breath of fresh air for netizens. Former love birds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were one such jodi. Until they parted ways in 2023, ending their four year long relationship. Earlier this year, Aadar got married to his ‘first crush’ and entrepreneur Alekha Advani in a grand wedding, which was attended by the entire Kapoor Khandaan including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Well, rumours now suggest that Tara has also moved on. Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria

According to buzz on social media, Tara Sutaria is reportedly dating Veer Pahariya, who began his journey in Bollywood as an actor this year with Akshay Kumar’s film Sky Force. The two had walked the ramp together in March as showstoppers for the 2025 Lakmē Fashion Week and were recently snapped coming out of the same restaurant, probably after dinner together. This comes as an interesting development because just a few weeks ago rumours suggested that Tara was in a relationship with rapper Badshah whereas Veer was reportedly courting Manushi Chhillar during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations. Guess they were just rumours then?

Well, some netizens are here for it! Talking about possible wedding bells in the future, one social media user stated, “On the bright side if they get married she only needs to change 60 percent of her surname,” whereas another joked, “Sutaria and Pahariya ? Yeh kya horiya ? I'll show myself out…” Referring to Veer’s brother Shikhar Pahariya’s girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor, a netizen shared, “imagine janhvi and tara as sister in laws lmao.” Then there were fans who cracked jokes in reference to Veer’s viral langdi step from his debut film. One such comment read, “What is this Tara?!?! Just cos he did langdi dance around you doesn't mean you date him,” while another netizen shared, “He got his langdi partner.” A social media user also stated, “Average date night: Main toh rang gaya rang tere baanware, Jaaun sadke tihaare mere saanware, Ho main toh jhoom jhoom ke gaau re, Main toh jhoom jhoom ke gaau re.”

Meanwhile, there were some who wondered if these dating rumours were a PR stunt. A comment read, “Relax guys movie aa rahi hogi dono ki,” whereas another wrote, “I think they have an upcoming film together. Feels like just a stupid PR stunt. But if it’s true, Tara’s taste in men is just… eww 🤢🙏🏻.”

We’ll just have to wait for Tara and Veer to confirm!