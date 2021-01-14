Did you know Aamir Khan used to write Shweta Bachchan Nanda a letter for her birthday every year?

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, might come from an illustrious film family, but she went through a starstruck phase herself. During an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan with her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, she opened up about her admiration for Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

When Maine Pyaar Kiya released in 1989, Shweta was in boarding school, in the tenth grade at the time. She watched it on a VCR and said that she loved the film so much that she made Abhishek get her the ‘Friend’ cap worn by Salman.

“We weren't allowed to watch movies in school, so I actually sat there with a tape recorder and I recorded the whole thing on an audio cassette, and I would listen to it. I loved him and I wanted to wear that little cap that said 'Friend',” Shweta revealed. Abhishek said that he carried multiple caps from Mumbai to London for her and their cousins. “I used to sleep with it under my pillow,” she said.

Shweta was also a huge fan of Aamir Khan. Abhishek said, “Aamir got to know and so sweetly, on every birthday, he used to write her a letter.” She said that it was because ‘we are both Pisceans’. Shweta’s birthday is on March 17, just three days after Aamir’s birthday on March 14.

Abhishek also revealed that when they were pursuing their higher studies in Boston, Shweta made him hire a limousine and drive an hour-and-a-half to watch a live performance of Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Shweta has never been inclined towards an acting career, although she has appeared in a few commercials with Amitabh. She owns a fashion label, MXS, along with designer Monisha Jaising. She is also an author and released her debut novel, Paradise Towers, in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON