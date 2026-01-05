Did you know actor who played Emraan Hashmi’s 2nd wife in Haq represented India at Miss Universe? Meet Vartika Singh

The recently released courtroom drama Haq stars Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam, and debutant actor Vartika Singh. But do you know who she is? Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq released in theatres on November 7, 2025. Vartika Singh, who represented India at Miss Universe, was recently seen in Haq.

Who is Vartika Singh?

Vartika Singh, a model, represented India at the 68th edition of the Miss Universe pageant. In 2019, at the Miss Universe pageant held in Atlanta, she featured among the Top 20. In 2018, she founded a non-profit organisation called Pure Humans.

Vartika has also worked with the Uttar Pradesh government to create awareness about Tuberculosis. She did her schooling in Lucknow. Vartika holds a master's degree in Public health from the University of Lucknow.

About Vartika's venture in entertainment industry, Bollywood debut

In 2017, Vartika featured in the music video, Saware, alongside Kunal Khemu. It was by Anupam Raag and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. In 2019, she was part of Kishmish by Ash King and Qaran.

In Haq, Vartika essayed the role of Saira Jahan, the second wife of Mohd. Abbas Khan, played by Emraan Hashmi. Recently, speaking with news agency ANI, Vartika talked about her first Bollywood film, saying that she feels grateful and a little emotional about the love she's getting from viewers. "To receive so much love for my very first film and to be appreciated by people is a big thing for me," Vartika told ANI.

"It's my first project, and you are always a bit unsure about how people will react, whether they will like your work or accept you. When I see all the positive reactions, it still feels a little unreal. It encourages me, and I'm taking it as motivation to work harder and perform even better in my next film," she had added.

About Haq

The film is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning women's rights and maintenance laws in India. In 1978, Shah Bano, then 62, filed a petition in the Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent and well-known lawyer. The couple had married in 1932 and had five children.

In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, the following year, the Rajiv Gandhi government passed legislation that effectively nullified the verdict.

Haq also features Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. The film, produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures, is backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja.