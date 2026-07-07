Diljit Dosanjh agreed to Satluj instantly, without hearing the script: ‘Tell me when and where to come’

Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj has been making headlines after it was taken down from OTT platform ZEE5 just two days after it began streaming. The film was originally scheduled for release in theatres, but after a three-year battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), it eventually premiered on OTT. In a recent interaction, the film's director, Honey Trehan, opened up about how Diljit instantly agreed to be a part of the project without even reading the script.

Diljit instantly said yes to Satluj

Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra in Satluj.

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In an interaction with Mid-Day, Honey revealed that his association with Diljit began on the sets of Udta Punjab, where Honey served as the film's casting director. Recalling how he first pitched Satluj to the actor, Honey shared that Diljit immediately agreed to do the film.

He said, "Even before I told him I wanted to make a film on Jaswant Singh Khalra, he immediately said, 'There's only one story from Punjab worth making if it isn't about 1984.' I showed him my research book. He looked at Mr Khalra's photograph, picked up the book, placed it on his forehead and simply said, 'Waheguru ji... tell me when and where to come. You'll find me there.'"

Trehan added that Diljit not only agreed to do the film but was also incredibly supportive throughout the shoot. "There were days when he reported at six in the morning and I couldn't take his first shot until four in the evening because schedules had gone haywire. I kept apologising. Every single time he would tell me, 'Paaji, no problem. Whatever you're doing, you're doing for the film. I'm here to support the film'," he said.

About Satluj controversy

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{{^usCountry}} Satluj is set in Punjab in 1995 and follows the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film chronicles how Jaswant disappears after uncovering allegations that the Punjab Police had killed and illegally cremated nearly 25,000 bodies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satluj is set in Punjab in 1995 and follows the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film chronicles how Jaswant disappears after uncovering allegations that the Punjab Police had killed and illegally cremated nearly 25,000 bodies. {{/usCountry}}

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The film was originally supposed to be released in theatres. However, when the CBFC reportedly asked the makers to implement 125 cuts, they decided to skip the theatrical release altogether. After three years of battling censorship, the film quietly premiered on ZEE5. However, just two days after it began streaming, it was taken down from the platform without any explanation.

What did the I&B Ministry say?

According to a report by ANI, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) stated that the film was released on an OTT platform without following due process. An official from the Ministry told ANI, “Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday.”