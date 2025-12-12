Diljit Dosanjh announces second film with Imtiaz Ali in new behind-the-scenes vlog from Punjab. Watch

Actor, singer Diljit Dosanjh has officially confirmed his second collaboration with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, thanks to a new behind-the-scenes vlog he shared from his ongoing shoot in Punjab. The actor-singer posted the video on Instagram on Thursday, giving fans a rare glimpse into his daily routine on set and subtly revealing that the duo is back together after the massive success of Amar Singh Chamkila. Behind-the-scenes vlog reveals Diljit Dosanjh's early morning routine and ongoing project with Imtiaz Ali.(AP)

Diljit shares about new film with Imtiaz in new vlog

In the vlog, Diljit is seen starting his day at 4:30 am, followed by a quick workout session. He then sits down for breakfast, eating fruits and protein before heading out with his team for the shoot. The video also shows him filming sequences in front of a green screen and interacting warmly with Imtiaz Ali, confirming that the filmmaker is once again directing Diljit in an untitled upcoming project.

After wrapping up the day’s scenes, the actor returns to a picturesque haveli where he is currently staying during the shoot.

This new film marks Diljit and Imtiaz Ali’s second collaboration after the critically acclaimed Amar Singh Chamkila, based on the life of the legendary and controversial Punjabi musician Chamkila. The film also starred Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife. Chamkila, often dubbed the “Elvis of Punjab,” was celebrated for his electrifying stage presence, bold lyrics, and massive cultural impact. His assassination along with Amarjot in 1988 remains one of the biggest tragedies in Punjabi music history.

Amar Singh Chamkila earned two nominations at the International Emmy Awards, Best Actor for Diljit Dosanjh and Best TV Movie/Mini-Series. Although the film did not win, the recognition placed Punjabi and Indian storytelling on the global map, reaffirming the timeless legacy of Chamkila’s music and the growing international demand for culturally rooted narratives.

Diljit's upcoming film

The actor will be seen in an intense and heroic avatar in Border 2, the long-awaited sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 classic. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit in pivotal roles, with the trio portraying brave soldiers protecting the nation. Diljit reportedly plays a courageous fighter pilot, adding a fresh dimension to the franchise’s military canvas.

Backed by T-Series and J.P. Films, the film promises high-scale action, emotional depth, and a patriotic narrative aimed at a new generation of audiences. Border 2 is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026, and is expected to be one of the biggest film of 2026.