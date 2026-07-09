Diljit Dosanjh dodges US citizenship question amid Satluj row: ‘Ye news ban jayegi’

In May, reports claiming that Diljit Dosanjh acquired US citizenship in 2022 surfaced online. The singer has remained silent on the matter ever since. However, during a recent fan interaction, Diljit was asked about his citizenship status. While he avoided giving a direct answer, he joked about the speculation with his fans.

'Ye news ban jayegi'

Diljit Dosanjh spoke about taking US citizenship,

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During the Instagram Live, a fan suggested that Diljit should apply for a US Green Card after his film Satluj was removed from OTT platform ZEE5. Responding to the fan, Diljit said, "I'll take a card and colour it green. I'm not saying anything. Sab chhodke ye news ban jayegi (People will leave everything and make headlines out of this). It doesn't work like that. The drama of the world will never end. But I believe everyone should be allowed to travel to any country without a visa. The whole world should become one. I am fine, but it isn't possible like that, is it?"

In another live interaction, a fan jokingly requested Diljit to speak to US President Donald Trump and help everyone secure American citizenship. Diljit laughed at the request and said, "What do you all think of me? I am just an artiste. How can I ask him to solve citizenship issues? His daughter follows me, but I have never spoken to her either. I never ask anyone for favours. If something is meant to happen, it happens. If it isn't, then it isn't."

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, according to a report by The Indian Express, Diljit acquired US citizenship in 2022. The report also claimed that the singer's wife, Sandeep Kaur, is a US citizen. It further stated that Diljit had listed a five-bedroom bungalow in an upscale neighbourhood in California as his residence. About Satluj {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, according to a report by The Indian Express, Diljit acquired US citizenship in 2022. The report also claimed that the singer's wife, Sandeep Kaur, is a US citizen. It further stated that Diljit had listed a five-bedroom bungalow in an upscale neighbourhood in California as his residence. About Satluj {{/usCountry}}

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Satluj, previously titled Punjab 95, is inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a Punjab human rights activist who investigated the alleged cremation of around 25,000 unidentified bodies between 1984 and 1994. The film tells the story of his abduction in 1995 and the subsequent conviction of four Punjab Police personnel in 2005 for the abduction and murder of Khalra. Diljit plays the role of Khalra in the film.

Satluj was supposed to release in theatres, but after an almost four-year-long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film was eventually released on ZEE5. However, it was taken down just two days after it began streaming on the platform.

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Apart from Diljit, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles. It is directed by Honey Trehan.