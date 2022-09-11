Diljit Dosanjh leaves fans in awe as he shares new pic of his biceps, says ‘I’m sexy and I know it’

Diljit Dosanjh shares some of the funniest posts on Instagram. On Sunday, the Punjabi singer and actor left fans in awe as she posted a photo of himself showing off his biceps. Sharing the photo, he wrote in the caption, “I’m sexy and I know it.” While many applauded Diljit Dosanjh for building strong muscles, others seemed to agree with his statement, and called him sexy. Read more: Diljit Dosanjh gets hilarious business proposition from fan

In the photo, Diljit wore a sleeveless T-shirt as he lifted his right arm to flaunt his toned biceps. His hair was left open and he wore a blue cap as he looked intensely into the camera for the picture. In no time, Diljit’s fans flooded the comments section of his post with muscle and fire emojis. Canadian comedian and TV show host, Lilly Singh, was one of first ones to comment on Diljit’s latest photo. While adding a bunch of muscle emojis, she wrote, “Hurrrrrrrrrr (hurray).” The photo has some 2 lakh plus comments, so far.

Reacting to Diljit’s caption, where he said he was aware of being sexy, a fan commented, “He knows it.” Another person pointed out Diljit’s caption was inspired by LMFAO’s popular song Sexy And I Know It, but he said it was apt and suited him well. Another fan agreed with Diljit’s caption, and wrote, “No doubt!” Many others left comments like ‘you are too sexy’ and ‘hot’.

Diljit keeps treating his followers to candid photos and videos of himself. From time to time, he keeps updating his fans by sharing details of his daily chores. Some weeks ago, he had shared a video of himself cooking instant noodles. Recently, he had shared a video on Instagram in which he was seen channelling his inner salesperson. He was seen unfolding a shawl and saying, “This item has recently arrived from Kashmir. It is pure pashmina.It will keep you warm during winters. You must try this one and buy it from our shop, at least once.”

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his world tour, Born to Shine. The Punjabi actor has also featured in Bollywood films like Good Newz and Udta Punjab. He will soon be seen in Jogi, directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. The trailer of the film, which is based on the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, was recently released. Jogi will stream on Netflix from September 16. Other than Jogi, Diljit will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's film Chamkila.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON