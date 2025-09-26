Diljit Dosanjh reacts after bagging International Emmy nomination for Amar Singh Chamkila, credits only this person

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has reacted after earning a place on the global stage with his first-ever nomination for the International Emmy Awards 2025. The nominations were announced on Thursday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Diljit Dosanjh will compete against David Mitchell, Oriol Pla and Diego Vasquez.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Emmy nomination nod

Diljit has been shortlisted in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in the Netflix biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Diljit re-shared a post about his nomination. Along with it, he wrote, "It's all because of @imtiazaliofficial sir (heart hand emoji)." He also tagged Netflix India.

Diljit will compete against David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude. Amar Singh Chamkila has also received a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, making it a double celebration for the team.

Parineeti Chopra reacts to news too

Diljit's Amar Singh Chamkila co-star Parineeti Chopra praised him and Imtiaz over the nomination. On her Instagram Stories, she re-shared a post and wrote, "Proud of my team Chamkila." She tagged both Diljit and Imtiaz.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film tells the story of Punjab's iconic folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the Elvis of Punjab. Chamkila rose to fame in the 1980s for his bold songs and energetic performances, but his life was tragically cut short in 1988 when he and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, were killed at the age of 27. Released on Netflix in April 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila was written by Imtiaz and Sajid Ali.

Indian content has been steadily making its mark at the Emmys in recent years. In 2020, Netflix's Delhi Crime made history by winning the Best Drama Series award. Comedian Vir Das took home an Emmy in 2021 for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India.