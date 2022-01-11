Diljit Dosanjh turns on his Punjabi swag as he reacts to fan who made fun of him for refueling his car himself

Diljit Dosanjh is known for shutting down his haters, sometimes even celebrities, in his trademark style. The actor-singer has now given it back to a Twitter follower in pure Punjabi for making fun of his picture from a fuel station.

Last week, Diljit had shared a picture which showed him refilling his fuel tank at a fuel station all by himself, in a foreign country. "Somewhere On Planet Earth," he had written in caption.

Commenting on the picture, one of his Twitter follower wrote in Punjabi, “There (overseas), you have to fill your car's gas tank yourself. What's the use if there is so much shortage (of people) there. You (being Diljit Dosanjh) should have 2-4 guys at your service for such things. Rest, don't take offence of what I said.”

Diljit replied to him on Twitter in Punjabi, “Mama…it's about the mindset. This mindset makes a task big or small. Change your mindset brother. This is the same mindset which neither makes you happy nor let anyone else be happy. It's said about people like you - that what will people think. Don't be angry brother.”

Many of his fans hailed him for his response. A fan said, "In the duniya (world) of negativity ..Be a @diljitdosanjh and spread positivity and love! #DiljitDosanjh Sparkles." Another commented, “What a reply mama.” One more reacted, “Well said!”

Diljit celebrated his birthday last week. He announced his new album titled Drive Thru on the occasion.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh holds back emotion, says ‘superstar honge apne ghar pe’ after he's asked about Bollywood experience

He was recently seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, also starring Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill. He is currently working on another Punjabi film, Jodi. His last Bollywood appearance was in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, co-starring with Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Earlier, he was also seen opposite Kiara Advani in Good Newzz, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.

