Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol come together for Karim Morani's birthday bash, see pics

Karim Morani hosted a private dinner party for a few friends from the industry on Sunday. Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi and Arjun Bijlani were among the attendees.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi at Karim Morani's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Karim Morani hosted a private birthday dinner on Sunday and a few Bollywood stars attended the gathering. In photos shared online, actor Dimple Kapadia, actor-politician Sunny Deol, television star Arjun Bijlani and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi were photographed making their way into the party hosted by the Bollywood producer.

Dimple was seen wearing an all-white ensemble with a pair of sunglasses while Sunny sported a pair of khaki green pants and a black shirt. Arjun was also seen in white.

Morani has produced a number of Bollywood movies. This includes Sunny's Vardi (1989), Yodha (1991), and Damini (1993). Damini was helmed by Rajkumar Santhoshi.

Dimple Kapadia and director Rajkumar Santhoshi at Karim Morani's party. (Varinder Chawla)
Sunny Deol at Karim Morani's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Bijlani attended Karim Morani's dinner gathering. (Varinder Chawla)
Karim Morani photographed in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Also Read: Crowd storms movie hall screening Mumbai Saga, Raj Kundra jokes it is a 'covid free' experience. Watch video

Sunny eventually steered away from movies and ventured into politics. The actor-politician continues to involve himself in Bollywood projects but not as frequently. Sunny last worked on Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, starring his son Karan Deol, as a director.

It was recently announced that Sunny will reunite with his father Dharmendra and Bobby Deol for Apne 2. The movie will also star Karan. “With the blessings of Babaji and your love, all of us will be seen together, again. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021,” the actor said, sharing a motion poster in November 2020.

Dimple, on the other hand, has been busy with work as well. The actor was last seen in the Hollywood movie Tenet, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan. The movie also starred Robert Pattinson and John David Washington. The actor shot her share of scenes in Mumbai and other parts of the world, back in 2019.

Back home, the actor will play a pivotal role in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-led Brahmastra. It is also reported that the actor will star in Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor's yet-to-be-titled movie, backed by Luv Ranjan.

