A large crowd of film buffs decided to storm a movie hall in Mumbai's Malegaon.
Crowd storms movie hall screening Mumbai Saga, Raj Kundra jokes it is a 'covid free' experience. Watch video

A large crowd of movie lovers stormed a film theatre in Malegaon, near Nashik in Maharastra. The movie hall was screening John Abraham's Mumbai Saga.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:11 AM IST

Even as coronavirus cases zoom past last year's records in Maharashtra, some film lovers will stop at nothing to be back inside a movie hall. On Sunday, a video of a large crowd of film lovers was shared on social media, raising new concerns for the safety of film patrons and those around them.

The video showed a wild crowd of people jumping fences to enter a cinema hall in Malegaon, near Nashik in Maharashtra. The cinema was screening John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga.

The around 100-strong crowd pushed the fence and later jumped over it. With not many wearing masks and none following social distancing protocols, a few men even ended up 'surfing' the crowd. Reacting to the video, businessman Raj Kundra said, "Looks like this cinema is guaranteeing a covid FREE experience. An Instagram user said, "I can see Coronavirus by naked eyes itself.""Why ppl are behaving so reckless ? In a way or other they are inviting the deadly virus and may b its new strains," said another.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 30,535 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, the state health department said. With this, the state's overall tally of the infections mounted to 24,79,682 while 99 fatalities pushed the toll to 53,399, it said.

The fresh spike in the cases came just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 25,833. The previous highest spike was 24,896 in September 2020. A statement from the Health department said 11,314 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 22,14,867.

Mumbai reported 3,779 fresh Covid-19 cases in the day while ten patients succumbed to the viral infection, taking the overall tally to 3,62,675 while the toll mounted to 11,586, it said.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut shows massive transformation in new Thalaivi pics, says gaining and losing 20 kilos wasn't only challenge

Mumbai Saga released this Friday in theatres across the country. It is one of the first big films to get a theatrical release after the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's directive to allow cinema halls to operate at 100% capacity.

Earlier, John had said that he did not want a non-theatrical release for his film. Speaking to Mid-Day, John said that when he heard about there being a conversation regarding releasing the film on Amazon Prime, he had a chat with Bhushan Kumar and director Sanjay Gupta. "(The film) won’t make as much money as movies did in 2019. All theatres across the country haven’t opened, but with this film, a few more will. After we announced this film, five more movies were announced (or theatrical run)," he said.

A health worker collects nasal swab of a passenger for Covid-19 test at a long distance train station in Mumbai, on Sunday, March 21. (AP)
Covid-19: Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with over 30k fresh cases

The state’s tally has reached 2,479,682, while the number of fatalities is 53,399. Starting March 17, the state has been reporting more than 20,000 cases every day, taking the count to 132,354 new Covid cases in just five days
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
Mumbai Saga: Five over-used dialogues by John Abraham that we've heard enough

  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's recent outing, Mumbai Saga, is much like his movies - full of cliches, over-the-top-drama and dialogues written for the sake of whistles.
Kangana Ranaut in and as Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut shows massive transformation in new Thalaivi pics

  • The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Thalaivi drops on Tuesday. Ahead of the trailer release, Kangana shared new pictures from J. Jayalalithaa's biopic.
When Angad Bedi sat on his daughter's cycle, and broke it!(Instagram)
Angad sat on daughter's cycle and broke it, Neha Dhupia shares pic

  • Neha Dhupia shared a picture of Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehra, 'moments before the cycle broke, thanks to daddy'.
Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of responses during her latest AMA session.
Janhvi Kapoor denies follower's request to kiss her in this hilarious way

Janhvi Kapoor held an AMA session on Sunday and was asked a bunch of funny questions by her followers. Here's how she responded when someone asked her for a kiss.
Aahana Kumra paid tribute to Jhulan Goswami.
Aahana is criticised for her dark-face as she pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami

  • Even as many criticised Aahana Kumra for her dark-face make-up in her latest photoshoot, cricketer Jhulan Goswami said 'good job' to the tribute from Aahana.
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
Mumbai Saga: Five over-used dialogues by John Abraham that we've heard enough

  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's recent outing, Mumbai Saga, is much like his movies - full of cliches, over-the-top-drama and dialogues written for the sake of whistles.
Akshay Kumar played a character called Ishar Singh.
Kesari: Akshay Kumar celebrates as film completes two years

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday celebrated two years of his critically acclaimed movie Kesari. The film was directed by Anurag Singh.
Salman Khan in a still from the video
Salman Khan dances with a group of kids, Sonakshi Sinha. Watch video

  • Salman Khan, Bina Kak and Sonakshi Sinha are seen dancing with special kids, in a throwback video that he has shared, on World Down Syndrome Day.
Ek Villain Returns will star John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.
John Abraham and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai at Ek Villain Returns' shoot

  • Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani were seen shooting for their film Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai on Sunday. See here.
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)
Satish Kaushik hospitalised, after two days of home quarantine

  • Satish Kaushik, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, his spokesperson confirmed.
Raveena Tandon shared the video on the occasion of International Forest Day.
Watch: Raveena's close encounter with lionesses in throwback video from Botswana

  • Raveena Tandon shared a throwback video from her visit to Botswana in 2000 and how she found herself metres away from a pride of lionesses.
Gauri Khan with son AbRam; he covered his face.
Gauri Khan, son AbRam spotted in Mumbai, he covers his face when snapped

  • Gauri Khan and her son AbRam were seen at the Gateway of India. The star kid was seen hiding his face with a toy. See their pictures here.
Arjun Kapoor posted fresh pictures on Instagram.
Arjun Kapoor's latest pics get a response from Ranveer Singh: 'Haye garmi'

  • Arjun Kapoor dropped new pictures on Instagram. Applauding him was his good friend and actor Ranveer Singh. See pics.
Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives.
Shraddha Kapoor goes snorkelling in Maldives, enjoys 'life under water', watch

  • Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday took to social media platform Instagram sharing a video of her snorkelling in the blue waters of the Maldives.
Fardeen Khan recently lost 18 kilos. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
Lean Fardeen refuses to pose for paps: 'What picture will you take with a mask?'

  • Fardeen Khan was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actor has lost 18 kilos last year and fans are impressed with his transformation.
