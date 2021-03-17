IND USA
John Abraham will soon be seen in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham will soon be seen in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham says '90% of movies that opted for OTT release were bad'

John Abraham does not hold films that were released on digital platforms in high regard. He says filmmakers dump films they are not confident about on OTT.
John Abraham, who is awaiting the release of his film Mumbai Saga, has opened up about why the makers opted for a theatrical release for the movie. John believes filmmakers who aren't confident about their movies are usually the ones who 'dump' the films on OTT platforms.

John knows that with the fear of coronavirus infection still in the air, his film might still not do as well as they once might have expected. However, he wasn't ready to release the film on OTT still.

Speaking to Mid-Day, John said that when he heard about there being a conversation regarding releasing the film on Amazon Prime, he had a chat with Bhushan Kumar and director Sanjay Gupta. "(The film) won’t make as much money as movies did in 2019. All theatres across the country haven’t opened, but with this film, a few more will. After we announced this film, five more movies were announced (or theatrical run)."

"Let’s be honest, it’s a common industry notion that if an actor is not confident of a film, he dumps it on OTT. Almost 90 per cent of movies that opted for OTT release were bad. I am not saying this film is spectacular, but we are not worried about its failure. I won’t use the pandemic as a crutch,” he said.

Also read: When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'

John earlier spoke about Bollywood in an interview with Hindustan Times last year. Calling Bollywood ‘a very democratic place’, he said, “It’s the only place where I feel we are agnostic to religion. Even if religion is being thrust today into our system, there are a lot of us who choose to be agnostic to religion. That’s great, and a good example for a lot of people. There’s a lot of negativity today in the industry, but I want to be that one person, and one of those few, however you want to look at it, who people look out to and say ‘hey, no, this place is decent, look at him. He’s survived, and standing here talking to us, he has nothing negative to say about anyone. He feels positive about everybody and himself, and his work. Why can’t we use him as an example? If John Abraham can, we can’.”

