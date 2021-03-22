Kangana Ranaut shows massive transformation in new Thalaivi pics, says gaining and losing 20 kilos wasn't only challenge
- The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Thalaivi drops on Tuesday. Ahead of the trailer release, Kangana shared new pictures from J. Jayalalithaa's biopic.
Kangana Ranaut is all set to release the trailer of her upcoming political biopic, Thalaivi, on Tuesday. The trailer launch coincides with the actor's birthday. Although Kangana has previously spoken about dramatic weight changes she underwent during the making of the movie, she gave a glimpse of it in new pictures.
Kangana plays the role of later former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. Before she was a politician, Jayalalithaa was part of the Tamil film industry. Thalaivi is expected to follow Jayalalithaa's journey from the big screen to the CM's chair. In the photos shared by Kangana, the actor is seen wearing retro outfits - a pair of yellow shorts with a floral top in one picture and a golden ensemble for a dance number - along with a picture replicating the late minister's iconic look.
Sharing the pictures, Kangana said that weight loss wasn't the only challenge she faced while making the movie. "One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever (sic)," she said.
Kangana had previously said that the dramatic weight gain left her back ‘severely damaged’. However, she added that the 'moment of despair' was worth it after she saw how the movie shaped up.
Thalaivi is helmed by director AL Vijay. Earlier this month, the actor was all praise for the filmmaker. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Vijay, Kangana said, "Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make."
"First thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea,coffee,wine,non veg,parties impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realised you are never far,you are not only amazingly competent your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist, through so many ups and downs," she added.
