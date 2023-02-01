Dimple Kapadia poses with granddaughter Naomika at her graduation ceremony; Twinkle Khanna calls them 'stunning women'

The daughter of actor Rinke Khanna, Naomika Saran took to Instagram and shared pictures from her graduation ceremony. She posted a beautiful picture with veteran actor-grandmother Dimple Kapadia. Dimple looked happy as she posed with her granddaughter. Naomika also shared photos with her friends during graduation celebrations on Tuesday. Along with fans, Twinkle Khanna, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre reacted to her post. Many fans called Naomika ‘lookalike of Twinkle.’ (Also read: Karan Kapadia remembers mother Simple Kapadia on her birth anniversary: ‘You make me better')

In the series of pictures, Dimple wore an off-white suit and carried a brown dupatta. She wrapped herself in brown shawl with red embroidery on it. She also wore a blue spectacles. Her granddaughter, Naomika decked up in red pastel suit with white pyjama. She put a vermillion tilak on her forehead. She also wore a white stole around her neck, and kept her hair untied. She held her grandmother as she posed for the camera in the school campus. The two flashed their radiant smiles for the special occasion. Naomika also shared a couple of pictures of her batchmates. All of them looked elated about their graduation.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Naomika wrote, “Graduated with my favourite people by my side (red heart emoji).” Her aunt, Twinkle Khanna commented, “Love you Naomi” and “Stunning women (red heart emojis).” The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, “Congratulations (red heart emojis)" and daughter, Shweta Bachchan commented, “Congratulations darling girl xx.” Actor Sonali Bendre wrote, “Congratulations darling.”

Reacting to the post, one of Naomika's followers wrote, “You look Twinkle.” Another fan commented, “Congratulations to you and your proud family. Many god bless you in all your future endeavours.” One fan asked her, “Kya aap film mai aane waali ho (Are you coming in films now)?” “You are so beautiful Naomi”, added one. “Naomi you look great in company of another dashing woman (your nani)”, wrote other.

Twinkle and Rinke are the daughters of actor Dimple Kapadia and late actor Rajesh Khanna. Rinke got married to Sameer Saran in 2003. The couple was blessed with daughter Naomika in 2004. Twinkle tied knot with Akshay Kumar. The two are blessed with son Aarav and Nitara.

Dimple's latest film Pathaan hit the theatres on January 25. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It became the fastest Hindi film to cross ₹300 crore mark after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

