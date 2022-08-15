Karan Kapadia remembers mother Simple Kapadia on her birth anniversary: ‘You make me better'

Actor Karan Kapadia dedicated a post to his mother Simple Kapadia on her birth anniversary. Simple died on November 10, 2009 after she was diagnosed with cancer. She was 51. (Also read: Karan Kapadia undergoes knee surgery)

Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of Simple. He wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Mom, the most beautiful person inside and out, you still continue to inspire me and make me better, love you.”

His post received a lot of love from fans in the comment section, A fan wrote, “Memories are gems God bless her.” “Happy Birthday To the most beautiful person in the world, your laughs and funny talks still make me think of you,” added someone else.

Simple Kapadia was veteran actor Dimple Kapadia’s sister. Much like Dimple. Simple, too, was a part of the Bollywood industry. She made her debut with the film Anurodh and starred opposite Rajesh Khanna. After acting in almost 15 films, she also worked as a costume designer in films.

Karan who shares a close bond with Dimple, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, keeps sharing pictures of Simple on social media. Talking about his fondest memories with her, Karan once told ETimes, “I have amazing memories with my mom. By the time I was born, she was already an established costume designer. So I never got to sort of see her acting phase but she was a single mother and she has really raised me and she ultimately passed away.”

“She taught me some great values and what I learn from her the most is it's never too late to redefine yourself. She did 15-20 films, which is actually a lot of films and after that to venture into something completely different and sort of master it is something really inspirational. Yes, she has really taught me a lot. I do watch some of her films for nostalgic purposes. So she was an incredible role model,” he added.

