Dino Morea says ‘staying relevant’ in entertainment industry is tough, reveals he is ‘looking for great roles’

Dino Morea says he is 'looking for great roles'

Dino compared the entertainment industry to a roller coaster. He said, “Showbiz is like a roller coaster - some days are amazing, some not so much. It's a constant hustle. Every day, I'm out there letting people know I'm working and looking for great roles. I believe there will be a moment when things will pick up again.”

Dino says staying relevant is tough in entertainment industry

The actor said that getting into the industry was easy. "I also believe in luck - some people have stars that align perfectly, and for others, it's all about the grind. I'm in that second category right now. I had that lucky streak before, but something shifted along the way. Getting in (the industry) was easy. But staying there? That's the real challenge. Making the right choices, staying relevant - it's tough," he added.

About Dino's career

Dino made his Bollywood debut with the hit film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He then featured in many films such as Raaz, Gunaah, Aksar, Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee, Dus Kahaniyaan, and Heroes. He was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi a romantic comedy directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film starred Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

More about his upcoming projects

Fans will see him in the much-awaited series The Royals. It also features Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. The coming-of-age royal comedy is set to stream on Netflix starting May 9. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life. The series also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman.

He will also be seen in Housefull 5, which is gearing up for a grand release on June 6. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 will also star Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, , Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and more.