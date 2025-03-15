Dino Morea recalls feeling insecure after offers dried up, opens up on doing small roles in films: ‘I want to be seen’

Bollywood actor Dino Morea became an overnight sensation with his film Raaz. However, his career slowed down in the 2010s. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor admitted to feeling insecure when film offers dried up and revealed why he has resorted to taking supporting roles in films. Dino Morea reacts to doing supporting roles in films.

Dino Morea on feeling insecure

Speaking about his insecurities, Dino said, "Insecurities bhut hoti hai iss industry mein. Jab filmon ke offer nahi aarahe, aap ghar pe baithe ho, Aap soch rahe ho ki kya karun? Karun ki nahi karun. Voh ek line hoti hai humari industry mein, out of sight, out of mind. Vo hamesha play karti rehti hai tumhare dimaag mein and uski wajah se shayad tum ek galat film pakad lete ho kyunki dikhna hai mujhe. Taaki log mujhe dekhe aur soche main abhi bhi zinda hun." (There are a lot of insecurities in this industry. When film offers dry up and you are sitting idle at home, you wonder what to do. There's a saying in our industry: "out of sight, out of mind." That constantly plays on in your mind, and because of that, you might end up choosing the wrong film, just to be seen—so that people notice you and realise you are still here.)

Dino Morea on doing supporting roles

Further discussing his decision to take on smaller roles, Dino said, "During your low phase, there are a lot of insecurities. You have to learn to pick yourself up. I believe that I am starting over again. Jis tarah main abhi pictures chun raha hun, guest appearance kar raha hun, chote chote role kar raha hun. Kyunki main jaanta hun mera stock abhi kahan hain. Main koi galat femi mein nahi rehta ki main sabse upar hun. Main jaanta hun main kahan hun." (The way I am selecting films now, doing guest appearances, taking up small roles—because I know exactly where I stand right now. I don’t live under any illusion that I am at the top. I am aware of my position.) "I want to be seen and do movies."

He further added that while he has done some "fantastic" shows and earned praise for his performances, he still holds immense love for films. He recalled how some of his films, where he played the lead role, went unnoticed, which made him rethink his approach. This led him to prioritise being part of large-scale films so that he could gain visibility and earn recognition for his work.

Dino Morea's upcoming film

Dino was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, and Arjun Kapoor. However, the film performed poorly at the box office. He will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5. The film is the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise and also stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles.