Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
Dino Morea says Raaz was more profitable than Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas in that year: ‘Ours was the higher grossing film’

BySantanu Das
Mar 13, 2025 02:07 PM IST

Both Raaz and Devdas released in 2002. Raaz was a horror film which starred Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu in lead roles.

Actor Dino Morea opened up about his career in Bollywood and shared how Raaz was one of the biggest films of his career. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared that people still remember the songs and music of the 2002 release. He went on to compare the box office collections of Raaz with another 2002 release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, and said that Raaz was more ‘profitable’. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan avoids paparazzi as he and Salman Khan visit Aamir Khan's residence ahead of his 60th birthday. Watch)

Dino Morea compared the box office revenue of Devdas and Raaz.
Dino Morea compared the box office revenue of Devdas and Raaz.

What Dino said

During the interaction, Dino opened up about the success of Raaz and said, “That film was a big rage. Agar uss saal dekhe, woh bhi release hui. Shah Rukh [Khan] ki Devdas, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But if we look at the numbers, in terms of hum ne apne picture mein kitna kharcha kiya aur kitna paisa kamaya… aur Devdas, our was the bigger and higher grossing film (both released in the same year but if you look at the numbers, in terms of how much we spent on our film and how much we earned versus Devdas, ours was a bigger hit) of that year.”

‘Devdas won everything that year’

He went on to add, “Even though we just won two awards and we didn’t win anything for music. The music of that film was so popular, people still listen to it even today. But not a single award for the music. We got the new jodi award but no awards for music. Devdas won everything that year, they took all the awards. It was a big film so perception wise it was bigger but if we look at the revenue, ours was the profitable film.”

Raaz was a 2002 supernatural horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film also stars Malini Sharma. It revolves around Aditya (Dino) and Sanjana (Bipasha Basu), a couple, who move to Ooty to save their failing marriage. However, they find out that their new home is haunted.

In the work front, Dino was last seen in the Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Thursday, March 13, 2025
