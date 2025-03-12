Shah Rukh Khan avoids paparazzi as he and Salman Khan visit Aamir Khan's residence ahead of his 60th birthday. Watch

The three Khans of the industry came under one roof to meet for a brief while on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. Did the three Khans celebrate Aamir Khan's 60th birthday in advance? New paparazzi videos have emerged on Instagram, which spotted Aamir Khan seeing off Salman Khan at his residence. However, Shah Rukh Khan managed to avoid the cameras and avoided any sighting. (Also read: ‘That's why actors should star with women their age’: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit's IIFA performance gets fans' love) Aamir Khan was seen with Salman Khan as he saw him off to his car.

Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir together

In the first paparazzi video, Salman was seen exiting Aamir's residence. The two shared a hug, and then Salman was seen coming out of the main entrance area. Another video saw Aamir coming down with a bunch of other security members, with Shah Rukh hiding his face in a black hoodie as he managed to exit the premises without being photographed by the paparazzi.

Shah Rukh returned from Jaipur a few days ago after attending the IIFA awards. The actor charmed one and all with his power packed performance, celebrating 25 years of IIFA. He also danced with Madhuri Dixit for a special segment, which quickly caught the attention of avid fans of the actor.

The three Khans together

Meanwhile, the three Khans were last spotted at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event last year. They were seen doing the hook step of the Naatu Naatu song from Ram Charan and NTR Jr-starrer RRR. They also performed Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in King, while Aamir is busy shooting his next titled Sitaare Zameen Par. Salman's next titled Sikandar will release in Eid this year.