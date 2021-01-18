Disha Patani celebrates Tiger Shroff’s new single Casanova, dances to its catchy beats. Watch video

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may deny their relationship till they are blue in the face, but their PDA on social media suggests that they are more than just friends. In a gesture of support for him, she shared a video of herself dancing to the beats of his new single, Casanova.

Casanova is Tiger’s second song; he made his debut as a singer last year with the single Unbelievable. The song is about a ladies’ man who changes his philandering ways after setting sight on a certain woman.

With Casanova, Tiger inaugurated his new YouTube channel. Sharing the video, he wrote, "‘I was a Casanova before I saw you girl’. Happy to present to you my second single, ‘Casanova’ as the very first video on my Official YouTube channel. Would love to hear your feedback in the comments below! Also do let me know what kind of content would you like to see on this channel. Thank You for always supporting me with all the love and appreciation. I do what I do because of you all, this one's for you."

Earlier, Tiger said in an Instagram post that singing was more challenging for him than intense action sequences involving jumping from one building to another. He also said that dancing to his own music has been a long-standing dream for him.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be in a relationship since the release of their first music video together, Befikra, in 2016. They worked together again in Ahmed Khan’s action thriller Baaghi 2, which earned more than ₹150 crore at the box office and was a success.

Tiger and Disha rang in the New Year together in the Maldives. Though, as usual, they did not post any pictures together, they were seen leaving from Mumbai together and shared individual beach photos on their respective Instagram accounts.