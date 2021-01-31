Actor Tiger Shroff has shared a cute video on Instagram with his sister, Krishna Shroff. The siblings seem to have headed out for a fun day together with his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani.

In the video shared by Tiger, he and Krishna are seen sitting in a car as she films the video. She is seen in a white and black hoodie while he is in a navy blue tee. Tiger turns his face away quickly, as soon as he notices that Krishna was making a video of them.

Picture shared by Krishna Shroff.

Tiger and Krishna on their way to meet Disha.

Meanwhile, Krishna shared an adorable photo of herself and Disha Patani. In the photo, Krishna is seen giving Disha a kiss (albeit on her hair) and the actor accepts it with with a smile and her eyes closed. Disha also reposted the photo on Instagram Stories and shared a few more pictures of her own from the car, on her way to hang out with Tiger and Krishna.

Recently, Krishna celebrated her 28 birthday and received a tonne of good wishes. Disha shared a video of herself with Krishna in which Krishna was seen recreating a viral TikTok video, saying how she doesn't care if anyone likes her because her mom does. Except, the 'mom' in the video was played by Disha, who said she 'loves' her. Disha added another photo of Krishna and wrote, "Happy b'day beautiful @kishushroff and the strongest girl I know. Keep inspiring all of us."

Tiger had shared a photo from a professional shoot they had done together and wrote, "Happy Birthday mere bhai. Stay healthy and happy always and may you only stress about where your next holiday should be in life," he wrote in his message.

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating since a few years now. Despite going on holidays and dinner dates together, none has confirmed dating each other.

