Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna turns 28 on Thursday and she kicked off her big day with some cute birthday wishes. Tiger shared a photo of the two on Instagram Stories to wish her.
The photo showed Krishna and Tiger during a photoshoot, posing with some boxing gloves in gym outfits. "Happy Birthday mere bhai. Stay healthy and happy always and may you only stress about where your next holiday should be in life," he wrote in his message.
Meanwhile, Disha Patani shared a video of herself with Krishna. In it, Krishna is seen recreating a viral TikTok video, saying how she doesn't care if anyone likes her because her mom does. Except, the 'mom' in the video is played by Disha, who says she 'loves' her. Disha added another photo of Krishna and wrote, "Happy b'day beautiful @kishushroff and the strongest girl I know. Keep inspiring all of us."
While Disha is rumoured to be dating Tiger, she is also good friends with Krishna. They often post supportive comments on each others' social media posts, hyping-up the one another.
Krishna's mother Ayesha Shroff also shared a post dedicated to her on Instagram. "Happppppiest birthday to my beautiful daughterbeautiful in every way I love you forever and beyond@kishushroff," she wrote.
Krishna and Tiger are Ayesha and Jackie Shroff's children. While Tiger chose to become an actor in Bollywood, Krishna has a gym of her own. She was in news last year for her relationship with Australian basketball player Eban Hayms. The two recently broke up.
Also read: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal plan to tie the knot at this resort in Alibaug, see pics of their wedding venue
Krishna took to Instagram stories to announce her break-up with Eban and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts any more. She wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol says it took ‘many years’ to consider herself beautiful. This is why
- Kajol revealed why she found herself 'attractive' and even 'sexy', but never 'beautiful'. It took her many years to associate that adjective with herself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aayush Sharma gifts a PS4 to a young co-star on Antim sets. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birthday with sweet memory
- Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary with a happy photo. She hoped that he is 'smiling and at peace' in the afterlife.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malavika Mohanan: Theatres have been shut for months, need to be revived
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal recalls when Taimur and Inaaya’s paparazzi experience got 'dangerous'
- Kunal Kemmu said that while the paparazzi are usually 'pretty respectful' of their requests to not click their children, things got a little out of hand once, when Taimur and Inaaya went swimming.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara is in splits after Kangana claims she never read anyone's private chats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann wishes Tahira on birthday, scholarship named after Sushant announced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger, Disha wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita remembers Sushant on 35th birthday: 'I know you're happy where you are'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: As long as your spirit is young, what are numbers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav bows down: Is censorship the way forward for OTT?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rinku Rajguru: Don’t understand stardom, I enjoy being the way I am
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra reveals what made her ‘break up with US’ at 15, return to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal on theatre Vs OTT: Some films are made for cinematic experience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox