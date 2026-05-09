Disha Patani is officially breaking international waters! The Bollywood star is set to make her Hollywood debut with The Portal of Force, the first instalment in the supernatural action-thriller franchise Statiguards vs Holiguards Saga. Disha will reportedly play the lead role of Jessica in the film – a character that has given the actor immense scope to push herself creatively and explore her craft on a much larger scale.

Disha Patani in a still from the trailer of The Portal of Force.

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Disha Patani’s experience making the film

According to PTI, Disha waited for the trailer release with bated breath, describing the experience as equal parts “thrilling and terrifying.” The actor shared that her first international project became an important learning experience, allowing her to explore the craft of acting more deeply while gaining valuable insights from working alongside an experienced and diverse cast.

Speaking of her experience, the 33-year-old actor said in a statement, “I've waited with bated breath for the trailer of this very special project. Stepping into my first international outing was both thrilling and terrifying – but the scope to explore the craft was massive. Working with an experienced, diverse cast was an education in itself.”

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{{^usCountry}} Disha also spoke about how proud she feels to carry the experiences and lessons she gained in Indian cinema onto an international platform. Reflecting on the opportunity, she shared that she has always been drawn to the action genre and believes storytelling is a universal art form that connects people across cultures and borders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Disha also spoke about how proud she feels to carry the experiences and lessons she gained in Indian cinema onto an international platform. Reflecting on the opportunity, she shared that she has always been drawn to the action genre and believes storytelling is a universal art form that connects people across cultures and borders. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “You realise that storytelling transcends language and geography – honesty on screen is universal. I've always loved action, and to bring what I've learned on the home turf to a global platform feels incredibly empowering.” About The Portal of Force {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “You realise that storytelling transcends language and geography – honesty on screen is universal. I've always loved action, and to bring what I've learned on the home turf to a global platform feels incredibly empowering.” About The Portal of Force {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Marking Kevin Spacey’s return to film direction after two decades, the action thriller forms part of the Statiguards vs Holiguards Saga, a franchise centred on a covert war between two ancient rival factions battling for control over Earth as humanity knows it. The trailer, released on May 7, offers audiences their first glimpse of Disha’s character Jessica, positioning her as the emotional core as well as the narrative driving force of the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marking Kevin Spacey’s return to film direction after two decades, the action thriller forms part of the Statiguards vs Holiguards Saga, a franchise centred on a covert war between two ancient rival factions battling for control over Earth as humanity knows it. The trailer, released on May 7, offers audiences their first glimpse of Disha’s character Jessica, positioning her as the emotional core as well as the narrative driving force of the film. {{/usCountry}}

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Known as the “Chosen One,” Jessica is revealed to be the daughter of rival leaders from both sides of the conflict – a living bridge between two warring worlds and the ultimate key to deciding how the battle will end, along with the fate of humanity itself. Created by Lado Okhotnikov, the cinematic universe brings together a star-studded cast featuring Disha Patani alongside Kevin Spacey, Tyrese Gibson, and Dolph Lundgren.

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