Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan's unreleased film The Last Tenant finally out on YouTube, on the late actor's death anniversary

On Irrfan Khan’s sixth death anniversary, a remarkable piece of cinematic history was resurrected from the archives with the quiet release of The Last Tenant on YouTube. The film features a young Irrfan alongside Vidya Balan, offering a rare glimpse into their early performances. Shot nearly 25 years ago, the film was written and directed by Sarthak Dasgupta and produced by Neena and Sarthak Dasgupta. Sarthak Dasgupta's film The Last Tenant, starring Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to return to Cannes Film Festival; Karan Johar, Ammy Virk, Manasi Parekh headline diverse Indian contingent

The film is believed to be among Vidya Balan’s earliest works – possibly even her first film after her brief stint on television – making The Last Tenant a rare and significant milestone in her career. It also marks the only on-screen collaboration between her and Irrfan Khan. Unreleased for nearly 25 years, the film finally premiered on April 29 as a tribute to the late actor, offering audiences a poignant glimpse into a long-lost chapter of Indian cinema.

Why The Last Tenant was shelved for 2 decades The Last Tenant remained shelved for over two decades after its original footage was lost, leaving the film in limbo. Sarthak Dasgupta, who both produced and directed the project, had all but given up hope – until a recent discovery changed everything. He managed to recover a VHS copy of the film, finally making it possible for this long-lost project to be restored and shared with audiences.

Reflecting on the film’s long journey to its release, he said, “I was a novice with everything to learn. I hadn't assisted anyone. I hadn't been to film school. There was no Amazon to order books from. No YouTube to watch tutorials on. Fuelled by pure intuition, I had embarked on a journey, still unsure if it could become a career. Releasing this film now, as a tribute to Irrfan, makes it even more emotional. It feels like revisiting a forgotten dream.”

The film also marks Dasgupta’s debut as a director, a significant turning point in his career. Having just completed his Engineering and MBA, he chose to leave behind a corporate path to pursue filmmaking – a decision that eventually shaped his creative journey. He later went on to direct the Music Teacher, as well as 200 Halla Ho starring Amol Palekar and Rinku Rajguru. Expanding into long-form storytelling, he also created web series such as Dharavi Bank, among other projects.