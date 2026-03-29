Quote of the day by Irrfan Khan: ‘Kindness just makes life more bearable, as more happy people will make a happy world’
The late actor Irrfan Khan's words highlight the importance of kindness in a world where people are forgetting the value of compassion.
Today’s quote of the day comes from Irrfan Khan – an artist celebrated not just for his extraordinary performances, but also for his quiet wisdom and deeply reflective outlook on life. This particular quote is drawn from a 2020 interview with Reader's Digest, conducted during one of the most challenging phases of his life, as he spoke candidly about his cancer diagnosis, the importance of patience, and maintaining a clear, uncluttered mental state.
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What Irrfan Khan said
During the trailer release of his film Angrezi Medium, Irrfan had shared a heartfelt audio message for his fans, where one simple yet powerful line stood out: “Be kind to each other.” In the Reader’s Digest interview, he was asked to elaborate on this thought – a reflection that had clearly stayed with him through his personal journey.
He responded: “This has been on my mind throughout my journey over the last two years. We are not kind to people, to nature, and it’s the reason why we are going the way we are. Nature is revolting. Kindness just makes life more bearable, as more happy people will make a happy world.”
What Irrfan Khan’s quote means
At its core, the quote speaks about kindness as a fundamental human value – not as a grand gesture, but as a daily practice. Kindness, in its simplest form, is about empathy, patience, and the ability to recognise the humanity in others. It softens interactions, reduces conflict, and creates a ripple effect that extends far beyond a single moment.
In the context of the late actor’s words, however, kindness takes on an even deeper significance. His observation that “we are not kind to people, to nature” reflects a broader imbalance – a world driven by haste, self-interest, and disconnection. When he says “nature is revolting,” he points to the consequences of that imbalance. Kindness, then, becomes not just a moral choice, but a necessary correction – a way to restore harmony, both within ourselves and in the world around us.
Why Irrfan Khan’s words matter today
In today’s fast-paced, often overwhelming world, kindness can feel like an afterthought – something we intend to practise but often overlook. Yet, it is precisely in such times that it becomes most essential. From online interactions to real-life relationships, small acts of understanding and compassion can make a tangible difference.
Irrfan Khan’s words remind us that kindness is not a weakness or a luxury – it is a quiet strength that makes life more bearable, not just for others, but for ourselves as well. In a world that can often feel divided and restless, his message is simple but urgent: a happier world doesn’t begin with big changes, but with kinder people.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More