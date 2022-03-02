Disha Patani shares candid birthday post for 'best friend' Tiger Shroff, fans say he has been ‘friendzoned’

Disha Patani has shared a sweet birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his 31st birthday on Wednesday. She shared a close up video of Tiger Shroff who was seen shirtless and simply looking at the camera before breaking into a laugh. The Bharat actor however, addressed him as her “best friend” which left their fans confused. The two have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a few years. Also read: When Tiger Shroff revealed the hilarious reason why he changed his name from Jai Hemant Shroff

Sharing the video on Instagram, Disha wrote, "Happiest b’day my best friend thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul (heart icon) you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff."

Tiger's sister and Disha's best friend Ayesha Shroff reacted to the post with several heart-eyes emojis. A fan commented, “Friendzoned!!!!” Another asked, “Best friends?” One more fan wrote, “Best friend” with a laughing emoji. A fan just asked, “Happy birthday best friend ya boyfriend.”

Tiger and Disha are occasionally spotted on lunch and dinner dates, go on vacations and comment on each other social media posts. However, the two have never confirmed their relationship.

When Krishna Shroff was asked about how the two bond with each other, she had told Times Now in an interview, "Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There's never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone. Because in his industry that's very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy - they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it's great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy."

