Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / John Abraham, Disha Patani on Ek Villain Returns sets. See pics
bollywood

John Abraham, Disha Patani on Ek Villain Returns sets. See pics

John Abraham and Disha Patani have begun working on their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. See pics.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Disha Patani and John Abraham on sets of Ek Villain Returns.(Instagram)

Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani kick-started the shooting for their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns, on Monday, and pictures from the sets have already surfaced online. Mohit Suri returns to direct Ek Villain Returns, which also features Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, apart from Disha and John.

Posted online by various fan pages of the stars, one of the images shows Disha in a short pink dress while another one has John wearing a denim shirt. One of the pictures also shows Disha playing with her pet dog, and even the dog is dressed in matching pink-coloured dress.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fans aren't fooled by Tiger's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman

Kajol's Devi turns 1, she says the film brings 'a lump to my throat till today'

Twitter fact-checks Parineeti's Saina biopic for incorrect serve on poster

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, his mom Ayesha step out for quiet dinner, see pics

Earlier in the day, producer Ekta Kapoor had also shared a picture from the sets and had written on Instagram, "AND IT BEGINS JAI MATA DI ..Meet d villains !( sorry cudnt join u guys this morning ! But will meet post TMW launch on the sets) ! Cheers to new beginnings #EkVillainReturns."

Talking about the film, director Mohit said in a press statement, "I am very excited to begin shooting for Ek Villain Returns. I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong - making movies! I am hoping to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one.”

Ekta added, "I’m excited to take the franchise forward and give the audience a cinematic experience like no other. This time around the action, drama & suspense only heightens. See you at the movies.”

Also read: Kangana tweets about another FIR against her after 'chacha' Javed's warrant

Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Ek Villain. The new film is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
disha patani john abraham arjun kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Ileana D'Cruz has one-word reply after being asked if she's had cosmetic surgery done

PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:20 PM IST
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra's Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date, watch teaser

PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:20 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP