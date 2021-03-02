Kangana Ranaut tweets of new FIR against her after 'chacha' Javed Akhtar's warrant: 'Another day, another FIR'
- Kangana Ranaut says that a new FIR has been registered against her, this time over her tweets on farmers agitation against the farm bills.
Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her dismay after a new FIR was registered against her over a tweet of hers on farmers protests. She noted how cases after cases have been registered against her.
Tweeting about it, she wrote: "Another day another FIR, yesterday Javed chacha with help of Maharashtra government got a warrant issued for me and now another FIR for supporting farmer’s bill, meanwhile those who spread lies about this Bill and Farmer’s genocide also caused riots, face no consequences. Thanks." Kangana was speaking about the bailable warrant that was issued against her in the defamation case slapped on her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.
The Live Law tweet she retweeted mentioned: "Breaking: Karnataka High Court refuses to stay the proceedings initiated against actress @KanganaTeam by a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) which directed the Police to register FIR against her for her tweet on farmers opposing the #FarmersBill #kanganaranuat."
Kangana has been passionate in her support to the three controversial farm bills. She has fought with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who finds himself on the opposite side of the argument.
At the height of the agitation, she had tweeted in Hindi, "Pradhan mantriji koi soe raha ho toh usse jagaayaa ja sakta hai, jise galarfaimi ho usse samjhaya jaa sakta hai magar joh soney ki acting karey, naasamajhne ki acting kare, usse aap ke samjhane se kya farq padega? Yeh wahi antanki hain CAA se ek bhi insaan ki citizenship nahin gayi, magar inhone khoon ki nahiyan bahaa di. (Mr Prime Minister, if a person is asleep, one can wake him up. If a person is immature, one can talk to that person, but if someone pretends to not know, what difference will it make to that person even if you try to explain? These are the same terrorists... No person lost his citizenship due to CAA, but these people ensured that blood was spilt on the streets)."
She followed it up with another tweet, where she said: "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation."
A Mumbai court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against Kangana after she failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by Javed Akhtar.
The Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court issued summons to Kangana on February 1, directing her to appear before it on March 1.
However, Kangana failed to appear on Monday, following which, magistrate R R Khan issued a bailable warrant against her and posted the matter for further hearing on March 26.
Akhtar filed the complaint against Kangana in November last year alleging that Kangana had made defamatory comments against him in an interview by dragging his name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.
"For willful absence of accused (Ranaut) without any justified reasons, despite service of summons, issue bailable warrant of ₹1,000 against accused Kangana Ranaut," Magistrate R R Khan said in the order.
"As accused (Ranaut) has voluntarily remained absent without any justified reason despite service of summons and even not filed any exemption application, therefore, as per law issuance of bailable warrant of ₹1,000 against accused will be justified," it added.
(With PTI inputs)
