Divya Khosla Kumar says husband Bhushan Kumar was on set when she shot love song with John Abraham, reveals her reaction
Divya Khosla Kumar says husband Bhushan Kumar was on set when she shot love song with John Abraham, reveals her reaction

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma shared an ‘uncensored’ video from the episode featuring Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar.
Divya Khosla Kumar and John Abraham worked together in Satyameva Jayate 2.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 08:36 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kapil Sharma, on his YouTube channel, shared ‘uncensored’ footage from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. In the video, Kapil asked Divya about her husband, T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, visiting her on set.

Divya was asked if she is comfortable shooting in front of Bhushan or if she asks him to leave while she gives a shot. She revealed that he was actually present when she was shooting for a romantic song with John for Satyameva Jayate 2.

“Set pe generally aate nahi hai, aaye the SMJ ke shooting ke during 2-3 din ke liye (He doesn’t usually come on my set but he came during the shoot of Satyameva Jayate 2 for 2-3 days). I was okay, I was comfortable. Koi issue nahi tha (I did not have any issue),” she said. “In fact, tab hum romantic song shoot kar rahe the (we were shooting for a romantic song then),” she added with a laugh.

Kapil also said that Divya asked him why he talks about money with her. “Maine kaha hum woh hi baat karenge jo humare paas nahi hai, jo aapke paas hai (I told her I will obviously talk about what I don’t have and you do),” he quipped.

John revealed that he weighs his food before eating and consumes only a particular number of calories in every meal, with a particular amount of proteins, carbs and fat. He said that he keeps himself in check and is not really tempted to cheat on his diet. He also talked about how he is on the way to becoming a vegan and encouraged everyone else to do the same if they wanted to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

