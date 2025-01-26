Do you know Krushna Abhishek has bought a 3 BHK just for his clothes and shoes?

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek's love for designer shoes and clothes is noteworthy. In a recent interview, the actor confessed that he purchased a 3 BHK flat, not to live in, but instead, he uses it as a storage space for his extensive collection of clothes and shoes. He regularly updates his collection every six months. Also read: My kids wait for me to come on stage playing women characters: Krushna Abhishek Krushna Abhishek made the confession during conversation with Archana Puran Singh.

Krushna reveals

Recently, Krushna appeared on Archana Puran Singh’s YouTube channel where she hosted him lunch. During a conversation with Archana Puran Singh, Krushna spoke about his love for shoes, and how he collects them. He said that he has a wide collection of shoes, adding that he has bought a separate property to store them.

He said, “I have bought a house and have turned it into a boutique.”

At this point, Archana’s husband, Parmeet Sethi, was shocked, following which she revealed, that Krushna had bought a 3 BHK flat just to keep his clothes and shoes. Krushna smiled and confessed that he keeps shifting the lot after every six months. Archana also joked that her son Ayushmann is of “same height as you so whatever you discard while shifting lots, give it them to Ayushmann”.

The D&G story

In the same video, Krushna shared that while he was growing up, he used to wear his uncle Govinda’s clothes. He candidly admitted that he initially thought that the fashion brand DnG was made by David (Dhawan) and Govinda, combining their initials.

Krushna said, “Back when I was in college, he used to wear all big brands. We had no clue about brands, but at that time he would wear Prada, Gucci…, names that I have recently learnt to pronounce. All his life, my mama would wear DnG clothes. For years, I wore his shirts and jackets of that brand. For many years, I was under the impression that DnG stands for David and Govinda. I thought they are so famous that they must have created a brand of their own.”

David and Govinda gave Bollywood fans several hit movies and chartbuster songs in the 1990s and 2000s. These included Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Shola Aur Shabnam, Hero No. 1, Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Partner, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Later, they had a falling out. However, some time back, Govinda confirmed a patch-up with David Dhawan, saying they don’t believe in raking up the past and mulling over it.