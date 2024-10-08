My kids wait for me to come on stage playing women characters: Krushna Abhishek

Actor Krushna Abhishek often plays women characters on different comic reality shows, and he is proud of it. “Many think that when we, actors, portray such characters live on stage, it’s always under some kind of pressure, but that’s not true. It’s a simple give and take. If it’s working for the audience, it would work for you, too. Playing different characters makes me take my craft a notch up aur pyaar bhi bhar-bhar ke milta hai,” says Abhishek. Krushna Abhishek on his visit to Lucknow(S Farah Rizvi)

Speaking about the taboo associated with men portraying women characters, the actor adds, “I remember a middle-aged man coming to me before a live show, just before my entry on stage, saying, ‘Aap kyun ladki bante ho?’ I was like, ‘Arre bhai, actor hoon, this my job’. Aur phir paisa kisko bura lagta hai?”

The actor adds that many people also tell him to not play women characters, as his kids are growing up. But that doesn’t irk him. “For me, comments like, ‘Bachche bade ho rahe hain, woh dekhenge yeh sab’ bekaar ki baatein hain. In fact, my kids wait for me to come on stage playing women characters. In fact, for them, thinking ‘ab papa kya banenge’ is a thrill. They love to see me on stage and on screen. They are proud of what I do,” says Abhishek.

On the work front, he is busy shooting with actor Akshay Kumar for a film along with a comedy show. “I just wrapped a show that featured me and my wife, Kashmera (Shah, actor) together. Good work is coming my way, be it films or shows,” the actor signs off.