Govinda confirms patch-up with David Dhawan: ‘We don’t believe in raking up past, why mull over it’

Days after he was spotted talking to filmmaker David Dhawan at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party, Govinda has confirmed that their 'patch-up' had already happened and they met for the second time at the recent bash. Govinda was talking to Bombay Times when he also revealed why he stepped out for a Bollywood party after nearly two decades. (Also read: Before Aankhen, I had never experienced stardom of this level, says David Dhawan) Recently, Govinda shared a picture with David Dhawan on social media.

Govinda confirms patch-up with David Dhawan

Expressing his happiness over fans' requests of David and him coming together again, Govinda told the daily, “I am glad people still feel that we should work together. Yeh unka pyaar hai (It is their love). Our patch-up had already happened. This was our second meeting. It was a Diwali bash where we ate good food and had a great time. We don’t believe in raking up the past. Why mull over it? That’s not necessary. Let bygones be bygones. Filmy talk wasn’t a priority. But when that happened, we only spoke about the happy memories and those were plenty.”

Govinda and Bollywood parties

Govinda also told the English daily that he attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party recently because it "was an industry party and not a group party". The actor further said that Ramesh is a good person, adding that Bollywood parties became 'group parties' with time and people aren't invited if they do not belong to a particular group or camp. "If you are not seen at these parties, it is assumed that you aren’t social, which is wrong. I am not anti-social at all, and I don’t believe in groups."

Govinda also said that in the 90s, it was often said that Shakti Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, alongwith Govinda and David were a group, but he only considered all of them artistes who worked together.

Govinda and David

The filmmaker-actor duo gave Bollywood fans several hit movies and chartbuster songs in the 1990s and 2000s. These included Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Shola Aur Shabnam, Hero No. 1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Partner, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Later, they had a falling out.

Earlier this month, Govinda posted a picture with David and wrote, “80s aur 90s mein meri do biwiyaan thi. Ek Sunita aur ek David (In the 80s and the 90s, I used to have two wives - Sunita and David).”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON