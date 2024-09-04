Do you know who played Stree in Shraddha Kapoor's recent hit film? Meet Bhumi Rajgor, who replaced Flora Saini

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank became a hit after it released in India last month. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan have cameo roles in the film. Two other characters – Sarkata and Stree also play crucial parts in the film. The character of Sarkata has been played by Jammu and Kashmir constable Sunil Kumar. Do you know who essayed the role of Stree in the film? (Also Read | Do you know who plays Sarkata in Stree 2? Meet Sunil Kumar, known as ‘The Great Khali of Jammu’) Bhumi Rajgor replaced Flora Saini as Stree in the recent hit film.

Who is Bhumi Rajgor?

In the Stree sequel, actor Bhumi Rajgor bagged the role. She replaced Flora Saini, who was seen as Stree in the 2018 film. Bhumi is known for Fakt Mahilao Maate (2022), Satyaprem Ki Katha and Hurry Om Hurry (2023). The Ahmedabad-based actor is a former makeup artist, as per Times of India. She told the portal that she has been offered a "big reality show", but she isn't keen on doing it.

Bhumi spoke about Stree 2 audition

Speaking to the portal, she continued, "Initially, I had auditioned for another role in Stree 2. But they loved my audition and when I was offered the titular role, I went blank. To be sure, they asked me to scream at the top of my voice. It was the funniest audition of my life! However, the makers told me, 'Since you will be playing a ghost, aap ki shakal nahi dikhegi (your face wouldn't be visible)'."

She also added, "My family was apprehensive because they said nobody would know that I was in the film. But I did not want to let go of the opportunity to work with such terrific co-actors, who are so grounded. I learnt a lot by watching them and Shraddha (Kapoor) was really sweet to me. My only regret is that I did not have any scenes with Pankaj (Tripathi) sir."

More about Bhumi, Stree 2

Recently, a video emerged on Instagram, in which Bhumi was seen on sets as everyone around her clapped. Dressed as Stree, Bhumi interacted with everyone. Shraddha Kapoor was seen walking up to her and kissing her hand. They also smiled at each other.

Stree 2 has been creating waves at the box office. The horror comedy has received a positive response and appreciation from the audience. The film hit the theatres on August 15. Stree has already grossed ₹500 crore globally.