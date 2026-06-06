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Dostana 2 in trouble again? Advait Chandan steps away from Vikrant Massey-Lakshya project: Report

The filmmaker was originally brought on board after the film's initial director, Collin D'Cunha, walked away from the production.

Jun 06, 2026 01:32 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Following production delays, casting shuffles, and several attempts at a revival, Dostana 2 has drifted back into the crosshairs of industry speculation. According to a recent Variety India report, filmmaker Advait Chandan has exited the project. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding his status.

Advait Chandan was brought in to revive Dostana 2

Advait Chandan reportedly exits Dostana 2; Vikrant Massey-Lakshya film faces another major hurdle.

Director Advait Chandan, known for projects like Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha, was originally brought on board after the film's initial director, Collin D'Cunha, walked away from the production.

Earlier reports in February 2026 stated that he would direct the revamped version of Dostana 2, which was expected to star Vikrant Massey, Lakshya and former Miss India World Sini Shetty. At the time, the project appeared to be finally moving forward after years of uncertainty.

Sini, who won the Miss India World title in 2022, is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and has long expressed an interest in acting. The film would mark her Bollywood debut.

However, the fresh report claims that Advait Chandan has exited the project due to creative differences with the makers. While director shake-ups often spark rumours of behind-the-scenes drama, it is said that the exit was amicable and there is no bad blood with the makers. With Advait out of the picture, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is once again left searching for a creative captain to steer the long-delayed franchise sequel back on track.

A project that has struggled to stay on track

Over the years, the shelved sequel has quietly evolved behind closed doors, undergoing several creative overhauls as the studio experimented with revised scripts and fresh casting combinations. Despite multiple setbacks and years in limbo, the production house refused to entirely give up on the sequel.

 
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