Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja teases ‘jhoota makkaar’ Ranbir Kapoor for marrying 'Aaila'

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a new teaser for his upcoming film Dream Girl 2. The teaser shows Ayushmann as honey-voiced Pooja, talking to Ranbir Kapoor over the phone. However, it seems like it was Ayushmann himself imitating Ranbir's voice as well. (Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review)

In the teaser, that looks much similar to an earlier one launched after the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ayushmann's Pooja is seen in a backless blouse and colourful lehenga. He says, "Hello main Pooja bol rahi hu. Aap kaun (Hello I am Pooja, who is this)?" Responding to him, the caller says, "Tumne meri awaaz nahi pehchaani (you did not recognise my voice)?”

When Ayushmann recognises Ranbir on the other side, he calls him a liar and teases him for making promises of marriage to Pooja but marrying ‘Ailaa (Alia)’ instead. Then someone who sounds a lot like Alia Bhatt asks ‘RK’, “Kaun hai RK? Kisse baat kar rahe ho tum (Who is it RK? Who are you talking to)?” RK tells her it's his ‘Bhatinde waali bua’.

“Jhoote, makkaar mil kab rahe ho (Liar, fraud, when are you meeting me)," Ayushmann asks him. He tells Pooja that he is coming on Holi to put colours on Pooja. Ranbir's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases on Holi. Pooja tells him, “Aur main 7 July ko aarahi hu. Apna rang dikhane (And I am coming on July 7 to show my colours).”

Previously, a promo saw Pooja talking on phone to Pathaan. A voice similar to that of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is heard wishing Pooja Happy Valentine's Day. He then tells Pooja that soon Jawan will also release and asks her when will she arrive in theatres.

Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. Besides Ayushmann, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.

